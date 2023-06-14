Estadão Contenti

06/13/2023

The current CEO of Americanas, Leonardo Coelho, said this Tuesday, the 13th, at the CPI of Americanas, which takes place in the Chamber of Deputies, that on this day the company decided to call the crisis a fraud, due to the documents presented by its court administrators. “The Americanas fraud is a results fraud”, he commented.

By showing documents, submitted to the CPI, he showed that the company inflated its results, but as they did not appear in the cash register, they had to be deducted somehow: hence the use of fraudulent contracts for advertising funds to be deducted from the “suppliers account”. .























