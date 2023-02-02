Document sent to the Justice of Rio says that value is BRL 6.6 billion higher than reported by the company on January 27

The 2 judicial administrators of Americas, the law firms Zveiter and Bruno Rezende, informed the 4th Corporate Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice that the company’s total debt amounts to R$ 47.9 billion. The information is from the column by journalist Lauro Jardim of the newspaper The globe.

On January 27, Americanas stated that the company’s debts were R$41.23 billion, in addition to presenting a list of creditors with 7,967 names (full – 4 MB). The company entered into judicial recovery after reporting a BRL 20 billion shortfall.

According to the newspaper, the value was estimated after analyzing the “sum of the amounts listed (by the company in its list of creditors)”. The conclusion is in Americanas’ 1st rendering of accounts sent to the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro).

THE Power360 contacted the Zveiter office to obtain the complete analysis carried out by the trustee. However, there was no response until the publication of this post. It was also not possible to locate the lawyer Bruno Rezende. The space remains open for the demonstration.

In addition, the digital newspaper sought an official position from Americanas regarding the discrepancies in numbers reported by the company, but also received no response.

UNDERSTAND

Americanas released a statement to the market on January 11 informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$ 20 billion. Executive Sergio Rial resigned as CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, director of Investor Relations.

Two days later, the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) granted Americanas a precautionary measure, at the company’s request, after the company declared the amount of BRL 40 billion in debt. The decision establishes a period of 30 days for filing a request for judicial recovery.

On January 19, the court approved Americanas’ judicial reorganization.

Despite having recovered part of the market value that was lost on January 12, as soon as the case came to light, Americanas accumulated a devaluation of R$ 7.98 billion.

JUDICIAL RECOVERY

Americanas’ judicial reorganization is the 4th largest in Brazil. Odebrecht leads as the company with the most money involved in a procedure of this nature, with R$ 80 billion in debt. 2nd place goes to Hey (R$ 65 billion) and the 3rd, with the Samarco (BRL 55 billion). Data were collected by Lara Martins Advogados and Mingrone e Brandariz.