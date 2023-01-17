The chairman of Bradesco’s Board of Directors, Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, stated that the crisis triggered last week by “accounting inconsistencies” of BRL 20 billion at Lojas Americanas was an “unpredictable situation”, but that the bank’s exposure is ” small” and “does not require concern”. One of the company’s main creditors, the financial conglomerate holds approximately R$ 5 billion to be received from the retailer.

“Management is managing this. It was an unpredictable situation. It was a situation that was not in the scenario of economic agents. There was unpredictability there”, said Trabuco, in an interview with Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, during the World Economic Forum, which takes place in Davos, Switzerland.

According to him, the president of Bradesco, Octavio de Lazari, is leading the negotiations with the other creditors and the company to find a way for Lojas Americanas. Last week, meetings took place but ended in an impasse. On the one hand, the banks demand a new billionaire contribution from the shareholders, who, in turn, seek more time to pay the company’s debts.

Regarding the possibility of Bradesco reinforcing the provisions to face an eventual loss ahead, Trabuco said that the subject is under analysis. “We are analyzing and evaluating, but it is a small position in Bradesco’s credit portfolio and does not require concern”, said Trabuco, without giving further details on the matter.

While negotiating with banks, Lojas Americanas obtained an injunction in court suspending any collection of its debts, estimated at around R$ 40 billion. The crisis at the company led to the early departure of Sérgio Rial from the company’s presidency, days after taking the post. Now, he advises the main shareholders in rescuing the group.

Behind the scenes, the imbroglio is seen as a “complicated” and “unpleasant” matter for the banks involved. In addition to Bradesco, the list of creditors includes names of other heavyweights such as Santander Brasil, of which Rial was president, Itaú Unibanco, Safra, BTG Pactual, Banco do Brasil and others.