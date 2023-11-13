Editora Trêsi Editora Três https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/editora-tres/ 13/11/2023 – 19:10

Retailer with declared debts of R$42.5 billion, Americans postponed for the fourth time the release of the 2022 financial statements and the review of the 2021 balance sheet. The company is also about to present its report with the proposal for judicial recovery (RJ). In a relevant fact released this Monday (13), the company stated that it had been “victim of a sophisticated and well-architected fraud, which made compiling and analyzing its historical financial statements an extremely challenging and complex task.”

While awaiting the release of the balance sheet and plan, there are creditors worried about something that goes beyond the delay. Some already question the safe conduct that would be granted to the company’s main controllers, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Tellesknown on the market as Trio 3G.

According to a lawyer who participates in the negotiations, they could benefit if RJ’s plan continues as it is being designed. He understands that the proposal is controversial. “After all, does innocence have a price?” asks the lawyer, for whom the plan in development greatly penalizes anyone who wants to continue investigating accounting fraud at the retailer.