Leonardo Coelho Pereira is elected to replace Sergio Rial, who resigned because of an accounting breach

On Wednesday (15.Feb.2023), Americanas’ board of directors elected Leonardo Coelho Pereira as the company’s new CEO. Here’s the full of the notice to investors issued by the company (116 KB).

The executive will take the place of João Guerra, who held the position on an interim basis since the departure of Sérgio Rial, on January 11th. The dismissal was motivated by inconsistencies in Americanas’ accounting entries of approximately R$ 20 billion (read more below).

According to the statement, Leonardo Coelho Pereira has experience in retail companies and was a partner at Alvarez & Marsal, a consultancy specializing in company restructuring. With the election of the new CEO, Guerra will return to the post of director of human resources he held before Rial’s departure.

Americanas’ board of directors also elected Antonio Luiz Pizarro Manso to replace Vanessa Claro Lopes on the independent committee, following the director’s resignation.

UNDERSTAND

Americanas released a statement to the market on January 11 informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$ 20 billion. Executive Sergio Rial resigned as CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, director of Investor Relations.

Two days later, the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) granted Americanas a precautionary measure, at the company’s request, after the company declared the amount of BRL 40 billion in debt. The decision establishes a period of 30 days for filing a request for judicial recovery.

On January 19, the court approved Americanas’ judicial reorganization.

Despite having recovered part of the market value that was lost on January 12, as soon as the case came to light, Americanas accumulated a devaluation of R$ 7.98 billion.

JUDICIAL RECOVERY

Americanas’ judicial reorganization is the 4th largest in Brazil. A Odebrecht leads as the company with the most money involved in a procedure of this nature, with BRL 80 billion in debt. 2nd place goes to Hey (R$ 65 billion) and the 3rd, with the Samarco (BRL 55 billion). Data were collected by Lara Martins Advogados and Mingrone e Brandariz.