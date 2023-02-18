Americanas said in a statement to the market released this Friday, the 17th, that it had recorded a drop in internet traffic on its channels. The company confirmed that it lost 33% of active monthly users in January, the month in which it announced a billionaire gap in its accounts and entered into judicial recovery with debts that exceed R$ 40 billion.

The drop in traffic to their websites in the period was 51%, according to their official source, SimilarWeb. The number of downloads of the company’s online shopping app also dropped by 63%.

In the statement, Americanas says that it is evaluating alternatives regarding the restructuring of its debts and that it is in talks with Citibank, but there has been no hiring yet. The demonstration was a response to questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) regarding news that pointed to the hiring of the bank to help structure the possibility of monetizing its assets and support the search for other financial solutions.

The company also stated that there was no decision on the sale of assets such as hortifruti Natural da Terra, fintech Ame, Let’s, +Aqui and the Único group.

“Since the disclosure of the material fact of 01.11.2023, the company has been the target of an offensive of rumors and information without any foundation in reality, which end up jeopardizing the real understanding of the company’s situation”, says Americanas.