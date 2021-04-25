In the United States, Russian diplomats and American officials laid wreaths at the Spirit of the Elbe Memorial in Arlington Cemetery near Washington. The ceremony took place in memory of the meeting on the Elbe during the Second World War in 1945. RIA News…

A retired US Army Colonel, one of the last living participants in those events, Frank Cohn, spoke at the event. The veteran recalled that Moscow and Washington were once allies, and listed their common goals. “Both Russia and the United States have so many common goals that they must work together to achieve, including: climate change, trade, the fight against COVID-19 and other issues,” Kohn said.

The Russian side at the ceremony was represented by Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Washington, Sergei Koshelev. He noted that the meeting of Soviet and American troops in Germany on April 25, 1945 is a special date for bilateral relations and called on Russia and the United States to jointly defend the Spirit of the Elbe.

The landmark meeting on the Elbe was the culmination of the alliance between Moscow and Washington within the framework of the anti-Hitler coalition during the Second World War. In honor of the 50th anniversary of this event, a memorial plaque was installed at the Arlington Cemetery in the United States in 1995 with the image of the Soviet and American military.