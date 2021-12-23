Joan Didion, the great chronicler of the movement hippy and of the war in El Salvador and one of the precursors of the New Journalism, died this Thursday in New York at the age of 87, according to the publishing house that published her, Knopf. Author of a dozen works and hundreds of articles, her book The year of magical thinking was his presentation to the readers in Spanish. Didion suffered from Parkinson’s disease for several years and this has been the cause of death, his editor said through an email, cited by The New York Times.

More information

Born and raised in California, Joan Didion soon became one of the most brilliant and intelligent chroniclers of her generation. His family emigrated to the west coast of the United States in the 19th century to a vast region that was then considered the last frontier. She was born in Sacramento, the state capital, and from a young age she contemplated her land as an enigma to be deciphered.

His mother gave him his first notebook to write when he was five years old. “He did it so that I would stop complaining and learn to entertain myself, he told me to write down my thoughts,” Didion recalled a long time later. At age 20, he moved to New York, where he formally began his career as a journalist. It was 1961 and he began to work in the world of the fashion press, in the American edition of Vogue, a magazine her mother read.

There she grew up as a writer under the command of the volcanic Allene Talmey, a kind of precursor to the dreaded Anna Wintour, who pounded the table with a gloved hand adorned with emerald jewels. “Everyone who supported her learned to write sooner or later,” Didion said. His debut on the pages of Vogue It was a topic about self-esteem and jealousy that he had to write when the text did not arrive from the author who had originally commissioned it. This text has the echo of a deep and analytical voice, another characteristic hallmark of his work.

Joan Didion, with her husband and daughter in 1976. John Bryson (getty)

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

The New York experience ended eight years later with some disappointment. Didion returned to the west coast, with his first book under his arm. Run river (1963) drank, like many early works, from family experience and the stories of people he knew in Sacramento, with a special focus on his father, an Air Force officer who suffered from deep depression. She returned home married to Irish-born writer John Gregory Dunne, a journalist from Time, with whom, over the years, he also formed a creative duo for four decades.

Didion participated in the stylistic revolution brought about by the New American Journalism. Along with Tom Wolfe, Hunter S. Thompson or Gay Talese, it was one of the firms that contributed to transforming the way in which newspaper articles were written through the use of narrative techniques typical of novels. She was a woman in a man’s world, but unlike them, this tiny woman of just over 40 kilos and 1.57 meters tall, never became a character in their journalistic stories.

More information

He brought his Californian vision, with a relaxed and skeptical air, to topics as varied as the group of African American activists known as Black Panthers, the city highways or everyday life in a San Bernardino suburb. One of his most famous reports told in first person the revolution of the hippies that stormed the streets of San Francisco. In another essay, she posed a love letter to John Wayne, whose crush she felt as a child, when she went to the movies with her family three or four times a week. In those years he also profiled rock star Jim Morrison. “I like to sit back and watch what people do, I don’t like to ask questions,” Didion wrote.

Didion wrote 19 books. His most critically rated works of fiction were As the game comes Y A common liturgy. He also published long reports on the civil war in El Salvador and on Cuban emigration in Miami, which were published as two books, savior Y Miami. The research notes of his journalistic texts are now kept at the University of California at Berkeley. Along with Dunne, the author also tried her luck as a screenwriter for Hollywood. In 1971 the marriage signed Panic in Needle Park one of Al Pacino’s first starring roles. Five years later they wrote A star Is Born, an adaptation that has enjoyed new fame after the version with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Joan Didion at the ceremony in which President Barack Obama awarded her the National Medal of Humanities, on July 10, 2013. Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

In his maturity he wrote The year of magical thinking (2005), one of the most moving accounts of grief in contemporary literature that became a best-seller in the United States with more than a million copies sold. In this book she recounted the loss of her husband due to a heart attack in 2003. This work was followed, in 2011, by Blue nights, where Didion deepened in the mourning for his only daughter, who had been adopted. In addition to mature books, they are also two very personal works that were a discovery for readers in Spanish, for whom Didion was a barely known author until then.

In recent times, the world of fashion, through an advertising campaign by Céline in 2015, contributed to expanding its powerful icon image cool. The Netflix documentary Joan Didion: The center will yield, led by Griffin Dunne, her husband’s nephew, tried in 2017 to decipher its enigmatic popularity.

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama awarded him the National Humanities Medal. At a ceremony in Washington, the president expressed surprise that the award came so late in Didion’s life. “He is one of the brightest minds and one of the most respected observers of American politics and culture,” Obama declared. Despite a life in California, Didion spent her last years in an apartment in New York’s Greenwich Village, from which she barely left.