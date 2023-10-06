MEXICO CITY — The text message Cynthia Menchaca received this summer was one she was seeing more and more: A woman in Texas said she had left a violent relationship only to discover she was pregnant, and wanted an abortion. The woman learned that Menchaca could send her abortion pills from Mexico, where the procedure has been decriminalized in several states.

However, the growing American demand for abortion care is not limited to the shipment of medications, said advocates like Menchaca, who lives in the state of Coahuila, in northeastern Mexico. Clinics in Tijuana and Mexico City, as well as activists in the northeastern city of Hermosillo, say they have seen women crossing the border from Texas, Louisiana and Arizona seeking abortions.

More than a year after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a constitutional right to abortion, abortion rights activists have seen a surge in American women crossing the border seeking abortions — crystallizing the shifting policies of two nations.

For decades, abortion was criminalized in Mexico and much of Latin America with few exceptions. Today the Supreme Court of Mexico has decriminalized abortion nationwide, eliminating federal penalties for the procedure. Twelve of the country’s 32 states have also decriminalized it.

By comparison, more than 20 US states currently ban or restrict the procedure after 18 weeks of pregnancy or earlier, with 14 banning it under almost all circumstances.

Mexican activists have established a clandestine system, sending thousands of pills north and helping women move south to cross the border.

“It became evident that we needed to develop international solidarity”said Verónica Cruz, who 20 years ago helped found the reproductive rights organization Las Libres.

Cruz has focused on shipping mifepristone and misoprostol across the border. In studies in the North American country, the combination of these pills causes a complete abortion in more than 99 percent of patients, and is as safe as the traditional abortion procedure performed by a doctor. Since Roe was overturned, Cruz said she has helped about 20,000 women in 23 states.

“I think it is very sad that women are told that the abortion pill is an easy and safe way out of a difficult situation.”said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, one of the largest anti-abortion groups in the United States.

However, Nicole Huberfeld, a professor of health sciences at Boston University, said, “When we see more people crossing the border seeking care, it shows that something is wrong in the US.”.

ZOLAN KANNO-YOUNGS AND EDYRA ESPRIELLA. THE NEW YORK TIMES