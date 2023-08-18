Erin Honeycutt from the USA grew a 30 cm beard and broke the world record

An American has broken the world record for the length of a beard for women. About it on your website. informs Guinness Book of Records.

38-year-old Erin Honeycutt from Michigan became the record holder after she stopped shaving three times a day. She managed to grow a beard 30 centimeters long. The record was recorded by representatives of the Guinness Book of Records on February 8, 2023. Honeycutt surpassed 75-year-old Vivian Wheeler, who was able to grow a beard of 25.5 centimeters.

The reason why Honeycutt grows so much facial hair is because of a hormonal imbalance caused by polycystic ovary syndrome. This endocrine disease is predominantly hereditary, and excessive hair growth is considered one of its main symptoms.

An American woman tried to get rid of her hair from the age of 13: she shaved, did epilation and removed them with wax. However, the problem could not be finally solved. Not so long ago, Honeycutt had a stroke in her eye due to too high pressure, in connection with which the quality of her vision has seriously decreased and it has become more difficult to shave. After consulting with a partner, she decided to let the beard grow. In addition, the woman was interested in how much she could grow.

I never thought that I could achieve something worthy of the Guinness Book of Records. It's nice when you get recognition for something Erin Honeycutt

The pandemic also helped to cope with the unusual change in Honeycutt’s appearance. Due to restrictions, masks were required to be worn almost everywhere, and in the first months after the decision to stop shaving, this proved to be the right thing. During this period, the woman was able to gain self-confidence and take on a new image. According to her, life with a beard has become both a blessing and a curse: on the one hand, it successfully hides the second chin, and on the other, “it clings to everything and gets stuck everywhere.” However, Honeycutt is happy that she set a world record with the help of a feature of her appearance that she used to be ashamed of.

In addition to the health problems already mentioned, Honeycutt lost part of her leg after suffering a bacterial infection, but maintains a positive outlook on the world, no matter what. “I survived the loss of a leg, and vision, and everything else just because I had a sea cruise planned, I swear to you,” she joked in an interview with reporters.

Earlier it was reported that a man from India broke the record for the number of walnuts cracked by the head in one minute. 27-year-old Naveen Kumar managed to crack 273 nuts with his forehead.