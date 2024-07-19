Home page World

From: Hacibekiroglu Mine

You’ve never heard anything like this before. © @hana.elson/tiktok.com

A woman plunges into the capital’s nightlife alone. What follows are hours full of surprising encounters – and intrusiveness.

Imagine you’re in a strange city and want to go out partying. For many, this is an unimaginable challenge – diving into an unknown night scene alone, without a familiar face by your side. But this is exactly the situation that TikToker @hana.elson found herself in. But for the adventurous American, this is no problem – she knows exactly how to make this experience an unforgettable adventure.

What was Hana’s path to success? First, go to a cozy restaurant and start the evening with good food and a drink or two. The next step? Just go out and see where the night takes her.

Partying alone in Berlin is really not for everyone. © @hana.elson/tiktok.com

She always follows her personal mantra: “A friendship is better than no friendship. A conversation is better than no conversation.” Every new contact, every interesting conversation and every smile she shares contributes to making the evening a complete success.

Above all, you apparently have to be extroverted. © @hana.elson/tiktok.com

If you’re now thinking, “No, I would never dare to do that,” she has a simple tip for you: do something unusual to boost your self-confidence. Take a funny selfie, dance wildly or laugh out loud – it doesn’t matter what, the main thing is that you become more relaxed and less nervous. These small, courageous steps make you more open to new experiences. This way, you can learn little by little to leave your comfort zone and fully enjoy the adventure.

Making TikToks can help you overcome your fears. © @hana.elson/tiktok.com

But how did she ultimately find friends for the evening?

It’s simple: She went out to eat alone and was hit on by a guy who was a bit pushy. Luckily, two men from the next table came to her aid. They chatted for a while and finally decided to go out partying together. The rest is history – or something like that. In any case, she had a TikTok-worthy evening full of fun and adventure with her two rescuers.

She won’t forget this evening anytime soon. © @hana.elson/tiktok.com

