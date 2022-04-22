The American ship will stop in the port city for an “operational technical stop”: it will leave on Wednesday 27 April

Warships off the coast of Trieste. On Saturday 23 April, the Uss Truman, an American aircraft carrier engaged in an exercise in the Mediterranean with the Greek military aviation, is expected. Because she will remain in the harbor without entering the port and when she will leave Italian waters: what do we know about the US ship.

The US aircraft carrier Truman it will arrive on Saturday 23 April in Trieste. After two months of military exercises with the Greek Air Force between theAdriatic and Ionianthe American ship will stop in the port city for an “operational technical stop”: it will leave on Wednesday 27 April.

During his stay there will be a technical table in Prefecturewhich will be attended by exponents of the military command of Northern Italy, officers of the Port Authority and other representatives of the airport.

The presence of Truman in Trieste waters falls within the logic of a “shield” of control and deterrence set up between Europe and the Mediterranean, as a consequence of the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine. During these activities she would have been pursued and guarded by some Russian naval units.

The go-ahead, therefore, is guaranteed by the NATO agreements, which allow Truman to make a technical-operational stopover in the North Adriatic.

It will remain in the harbor for draft reasons: the piers where it could dock are currently occupied by container ships.

As required by the protocols Bornreads on Notizie.virgilio.it, the Italian Navy will be engaged with some support units for Truman.

The USS Truman belongs to the Nimitz class and is part of the attack group Carrier Strike Group 8.

The commander is the rear admiral Curt Renshaw: commands a fleet of 6 other naval units and 9 squadrons of aircraft.

The aircraft carrier can accommodate up to 6,500 soldiers, is armed with 60 aircraft and 5 helicopters that have a 330-meter runway at their disposal.

It entered service on July 25, 1998, and is estimated to have cost $ 4.5 billion.

His motto is “The Buck Stops Here“, And refers to a writing Truman kept on his desk in the Oval Room when he was president, taken from an American idiom which in this case means” It is the President who makes the decisions, and takes full responsibility for them. “

