US Coast Guard ship Hamilton on the morning of May 10 entered the port of Odessa, according to the local newspaper “Dumskaya”.

The frigate moored at the port of the city’s Marine Station at 8:30. Earlier, American sailors, together with the Ukrainians, conducted exercises with maneuvers against conventional Russian ships in the Black Sea. Before that, Hamilton also conducted exercises with Turkish and Georgian ships and entered the port of Batumi.

It is reported that the American frigate left the United States in early April, crossed the Atlantic Ocean and visited the American naval base in Spain. The crew of the warship is 111 people, the length of the ship is 127 meters.