WSJ: U.S. wage growth was more than 4% in June, outpacing price growth for the first time in two years

The rise in wages of Americans in June overtook the rise in prices for the first time in two years, calculated The Wall Street Journal based on statistics from the US Department of Labor and the Federal Reserve System (FRS).

Average hourly wages in the private sector rose more than 4 percent year-on-year last month, while the consumer price index rose just 3 percent. Analysts interviewed by the publication said that if this trend continues, consumer spending will increase in the country, and this, in turn, will stimulate the growth of the US economy and help avoid a recession.

Related materials:

WSJ also cited data from the Conference Board, a non-profit research organization, according to which in June, American consumer confidence reached its highest level since last January. In addition to the stable growth of wages, this was facilitated by a slowdown in the growth of prices for everyday goods, such as gasoline and groceries.

Earlier it was reported that in June, inflation in the United States fell to its lowest level since March 2021 and amounted to 3 percent in annual terms. In comparison with the May value, the indicator decreased by one percent. This dynamics was associated with the tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy, primarily with an increase in the key rate.