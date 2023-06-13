The tourist visa to the United States is valid for 10 years. This allows foreign people, as its name indicates, to do tourism, attend conferences or also business meetings in US territory. All temporarily.

(Also read: The main reasons why the American visa is rejected).

According to USCIS, the government agency that oversees legal immigration to the United States, the period of stay varies depending on the type of nonmigrant classification of the traveler.

Once the person has been admitted to the United States, the government official hands him an I-94W form, in which he states the time that he can legally remain in the North American country. If a person exceeds the allowed period, it can have serious legal consequences.

“Staying beyond the time period authorized by the Department of Homeland Security and out of status in the United States is a violation of US immigration laws and may make you ineligible for a visa in the future. to travel back”, details the US Department of State.

According to the federal agency, staying longer than the established time implies a loss of immigration status, for which the person can be deported by the authorities, without leaving aside that complicates any future immigration process.

(Keep reading: Colombians lose more than $7.5 billion a year in denied visa applications.)

Among the consequences that this violation of immigration laws can bring is the automatic annulment of the visa and a ban on entry to the country that can be three or 10 years, depending on the time of illegal stay.

Requirements to extend your stay in the United States

Extending your stay in the United States is possible, according to USCIS, but a series of requirements must be met.

1. Have been lawfully admitted to the United States as a non-

immigrant.

2. Not having committed any action that deprives you of the right to receive immigration benefits.

3. Not hide another reason that requires you to leave the United States before you can extend your status.

(Of interest: ‘Golden Visas’: These are the safest countries to obtain residency or citizenship.)

“You can file your request to extend your stay by mail or electronically (e-filing) or you can do it online using USCIS ELIS for an extension of your stay before the expiration date on your Form I-94,” details the government agency.

Government will propose to the United States to eliminate the visa requirement for Colombians

More news in EL TIEMPO

Shooting in Colorado, USA, leaves at least 10 injured

Inflation in the United States continues to decline: it reached 4% in May

Live: Donald Trump appears before a judge in Miami in case of classified documents

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME