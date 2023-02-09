A Colombian citizen who intends to enter the United States is required to obtain a us visa, which is placed in the traveler’s passport.

Due to its mandatory nature, the processes at the United States Embassy in Colombia have a huge number of requests to enter their country and that is why since 2020 the appointments and processes to request the American visa have been more delayed.

In the case of renewal, the times are shorter.

How to apply for visa renewal?

The Embassy of the United States in Colombia clarifies on its website that, despite the fact that it is a visa renewalcitizens must carry out a procedure similar to that carried out when it comes to a procedure for the first time.

“You must go through the entire visa application process each time you apply for a visa, even if your visa is still valid,” clarifies the Embassy in Colombia.

In this sense, you must refill the DS-160 form, submit the documents and request an interview appointment.



However, there is the possibility of accessing a visa interview waiver.

Read on: (The US Embassy’s Key Advice for Expiring Visas)

This as long as it meets a series of requirements established by the immigration authorities, but it is relative.

It is possible that the applicant has to schedule an appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) to which they must go prior to their consular appointment and the CAS will take the biometric information (photo and fingerprints) of the applicant.

The processing time for the renewal application without an interview is a maximum of 4 weeks and during this period the passport will remain at the embassy, ​​a fact that you should take into account if you plan to leave the country.

The renewal must be advanced if your visa is about to expire, but according to what was announced by the entity on its social networks, citizens who have B1/B2 or (tourist) visa can start the renewal process two years before the expiration date.

“You do not need to wait for your visa to expire to renew it. We recommend doing it in advance and starting the process two years before it expires,” the Embassy said.

If the expiration date of your document is close, you can still travel, but the date of return to Colombia is not chosen by you, but rather determined by an Official of the Department of the Office of Homeland Security of the United States.

Requirements to renew the American visa

Applications for renewal of the American visa are resolved faster than those for the first time.

1. Correctly fill out the DS-160 form

2. Passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into the United States.

3. Last American B1/B2 visa that has expired a maximum of 48 months ago or that is still valid.



4. 2 color digital photos with minimum dimensions of 600 x 600 pixels.

5. Citizenship card.

6. Email address.

7. A means of payment: Credit or debit card.

On the official website of the embassy You can find the available dates if you want to advance your appointment for renewal of life.

More news

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

WRITING TRENDS