For some years, getting an appointment to apply for or renew visas at the United States Embassy has become a complicated task, due to the number of people who want to travel to that country.

That is why the Embassy has recommended requesting an appointment to renew the document up to two years in advance, since the agenda for this procedure has been full since 2020.

The delays are due to the large number of Colombians who want to access said permit. However, There are some tips to optimize time and to avoid delays in issuing the document. Here we tell you:

First of all, It is important to mention that to apply for this permit for the first time, you must make a prior registration on the embassy website and pay the issuance fee. Subsequently, you will be assigned an appointment that could take up to two years.

Those travelers who wish to renew their visa, They should start the process several months in advance. since the Embassy recommends that the current document not expire to expedite the process.

It is important to be clear about the type of visa to be applied for, since the purpose of your trip and the requirements you must meet to access the permit will depend on this.

Similarly, you must create an account on the US embassy website to complete the DS-160 form and schedule an appointment with the consular agent.

In case your appointment is scheduled at a very distant dateyou can change the date by frequently checking the availability that remains with appointments canceled at the last minute.

