If you are thinking of visiting the U.S, surely it will be necessary to process the visa, either for renewal or first time.

This process can take a long time, so if the trip to the US is in your plans, it is advisable to start the process now, taking into account that, in some cases, appointments are being scheduled. until 2023.

The delays are due to various services being limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they are giving priority to the essential visa categories: such as student (F and M), exchange (J) and employment visas and visitor (B) for emergency or urgent travel, according to the Embassy of USA in Colombia.

So far, the Government has maintained the same rates as in 2021. You must bear in mind that, before starting your process, you must know what type of visa you need and if your stay will be non-migrant or immigrant. This can be consulted on the official site of the Embassy.

The price of a visitor or non-immigrant visa without a request, whether for doing business, tourism, a combination of both or needing to transit through the country, costs 160 dollars, which is equivalent to 645 thousand pesos at today’s exchange rate.

(We recommend: Colombian passport: current prices for the process).

That same rate applies to students, doctors, journalists or exchange visitors.

The most general visa, the visitor visa, costs $ 160.

On the other hand, the visa categories based on petitions, where temporary workers, people transferred within the company, athletes, artists and religious workers apply, has a price of 190 dollars, the equivalent of 766 thousand Colombian pesos.

(Also read: Are you signing up? They will pay 25 thousand dollars to a couple who go a month without technology).

Finally, the category visa fiancé or spouse of a United States citizen has a value of 265 dollars, 1,068,000 pesos.

Remember that the price given by the US State Department is in dollars, therefore, the cost in Colombian pesos varies depending on the price of the dollar.

More news

What you should know if you are going to buy on AliExpress from Colombia

Disney increased ticket prices to its parks in the United States

Here’s how ideal work hours should work, Stanford professor

Trends THE WEATHER