If you are a foreign citizen who intends to enter the United States, you must obtain an American visa.

The process, according to the official website for visa assistance for non-immigrant citizens of the US Embassy in Colombia, may vary according to the processing time, the verification work and the presentation of the authorization (if is complete or not).

In some specific cases, those interested can resort to an emergency appointment in order to speed up the process and, in this way, obtain the immigration documents ahead of time.

How can you advance your appointment?

The Official Visa Appointment Service of the United States Department of State has provided information for those applicants who need to advance their visa appointment. In circumstances where there are no appointments available on the desired date, one can be requested for urgent processing.

In order to access this benefit, those interested must first schedule a regular appointment on the first available date. Subsequently, they must enter their account, select the ‘Continue’ option, and choose ‘Request urgent processing’, following the instructions provided.

These emergency appointments are granted at the discretion of the Consular Section. Some of the circumstances that are considered for its granting include the need for urgent medical treatment for the applicant or a minor child, the death, serious illness or life-threatening accident of an immediate family member in the United States, the unforeseen need to travel for reasons urgent work or a relevant visit of a cultural, political, journalistic, sports or economic nature.

The State Department has noted that due to high demand, emergency appointment requests are being reviewed and granted based on the availability of consular officers.

Those who have not yet received a response are urged to wait and are reminded that if they do not receive a response, they should plan to attend their consular interview appointment at the originally scheduled date and time.

