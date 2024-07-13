American video artist Bill Viola has died at the age of 73, his family has announced. study on his Instagram social network accountinformation that his wife later confirmed to The New York Times. Biola had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for years. “It is with great sadness that the Bill Viola Studio shares the sad news of the passing of Bill Viola,” the statement on Instagram said, adding: “He passed away peacefully at home on July 12th at the age of 73. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease.” Viola was married to Kira Perov, who was also his creative assistant, and with whom he had two sons, Blake and Andrei.

Born in New York in 1951, Viola, who was also a designer and film director, was greatly influenced by, among others, the great masters of the Renaissance. His main contribution to contemporary art is to have positioned video as another form of expression, a medium in which he has addressed the great themes of humanity, such as birth, love and death, with which he tried to stir the consciences of the spectators, enveloping them with his images and sounds using cutting-edge technology.

Viola developed his artistic career over four decades through video tapes, architectural video installations, sound environments, electronic music performances, flat-screen video pieces and works for television broadcasts, among other formats, highly sought-after pieces that achieved high prices on the art market.

Video artist Bill Viola poses in front of one of his works at an exhibition of his work at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, in 1993. Alfredo Garcia Frances

