Veteran Draven: the US army would have suffered a crushing defeat in a clash with Russia

U.S. military veteran Noctis Draven said that in a clash with the army of Russia or China, American troops would have suffered a crushing defeat. He wrote about this on his Twitter account.

The American veteran explained that the introduction of progressive liberal policies into military structures had led to the weakening of the United States Army. According to him, training standards have declined due to the fact that women have even begun to be accepted into special forces. Also, the drop in the level of education in the United States had a negative impact on the country’s army, he said. Draven added that a lot of effort is also being put into the implementation of LGBT ideology. As a result, there are fewer resources for the quality training of fighters, he noted.

The veteran stressed that the US economy is in decline. In his opinion, China and Russia “could defeat” the United States with their economies “even before they hit the battlefield.”

Draven believes that if Beijing and Moscow and Russia get tired of the methods of the American side, then the United States will face a “quick and violent end” militarily and economically.