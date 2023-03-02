Veteran Draven Says US Prepares False Flag Attack to Blame Russia

American veteran Noctis Draven revealed the US plan against Russia. He wrote in Twitterthat Washington is preparing a false flag attack in order to blame Moscow for this and start a war.

Already, the United States is using the news and media to prepare the population for open conflict with Russia and China, the former soldier said. He pointed out that the West had invested too much in the confrontation in Ukraine to allow Kyiv to fail.

“If simple rhetoric isn’t enough for them, I’m predicting false flag attacks either on American soil or against a NATO ally to stir up emotions and get us into a war,” Draven said.

He urged not to be limited to political discussions about what is happening in the US and other Western countries and to start opening one’s eyes.

Draven previously said that the United States, while watching the conflict in Ukraine, faced the sobering truth about the power of the Russian military and found out that Russia is not at all what they expected.