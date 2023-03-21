US Navy Veteran Posobets reminds Russian critics of US invasion of Iraq

Veteran of the US Navy, American activist Jack Posobets ironically recalled that the United States has committed war crimes around the world with impunity for decades, but many want to put Russia in a bad light because of the special operation in Ukraine. He published the corresponding post in his account in Twitter.

Posobec ​​posted a video of the bombing of Iraq in 2003 on his page. “I can’t believe that Russia is doing this to Ukraine. All the leaders involved in this crime should be in prison,” he mocked, signing the publication.

American journalist Candice Owens spoke in the comments and supported the activist’s attitude. “Come on, Jack. Everyone knows that the US has the right to ruthlessly bomb other countries and kill innocent civilians,” she wrote.

Earlier, Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament (EP) from Ireland, said that the West should remember the illegal actions of the United States in other countries, in particular in Iraq, before condemning Russia for a special operation in Ukraine. He stressed that anyone who committed a war crime must be held accountable.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya pointed to the West’s attempt to obstruct the discussion in the Security Council of the anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. He drew attention to the fact that for these purposes, representatives of the Western delegations used “dirty procedural tricks” and insisted that a briefing on the DPRK should be held first.