In an article on the website of The journal of urologya leading scientific journal among urologists, specialists are questioning whether the not even time to prescribe the vibrator in the treatment of certain problems. Because the few studies that are available on the vibrating rod show positive effects. In addition to helping to improve a woman’s sexual experience and “positively correlating with increased sexual desire,” the device improved pelvic floor muscle strength and helped with incontinence issues.

But, the urologists write, vibrators are not (yet) well studied. “Given the promising benefits shown in the articles, more research needs to be done on the usefulness of the vibrators,” they conclude. “But we can already add them to our arsenal for the treatment of pelvic floor disorders, because they may have benefits for pelvic health.”

The Dutch Association of Urology says that the described treatment is not widely known in urological Netherlands. The Dutch Association for Pelvic Physiotherapy is also not familiar with it. Both clubs will read the investigation.

