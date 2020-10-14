The University of Houston in the US has joined hands with Auravex Therapeutics, an Indian-American co-founded biotech company, to develop vaccines for diseases such as Kovid-19. However, Auravex has the option to license the new vaccine technology developed by Indian-American co-founder Naveen Varadarajan.Varadarajan said a safe and durable vaccine is needed to deal with the Kovid-19 pandemic as the pandemic has infected millions of people worldwide and killed more than 6,20,000 people. He said that our plan is to stop the respiratory virus Kovid-19 near the nose and we believe that we have a different approach to increase immunity to this disease.

Based on pre-clinical experiments, Varadarajan said that his technique not only boosts ‘mucosal’ immunity but also systematically boosts immunity. The company Auravex describes its vaccine system as the ‘next generation’, under which vaccines can also be given at home. Varadarajan said that we are excited about the collaboration with the University of Houston and are looking forward to future success by furthering the development of this vaccine to control various respiratory viruses.

He said that we are starting it with Kovid-19. A. Elnashai, vice president (research and technology transfer) at the University of Houston, said Auravex is an ideal partner for us. They have full support for this cooperation.