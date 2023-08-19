Sharjah (WAM)

The American University of Sharjah team topped the ranking of universities participating in the first Asian Championship for Universities in Physical Strength organized by the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Federation of Body Building and Physical Fitness, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, at the end of the men’s competitions. 39 points.

The Iraqi Diyala University team came in second place with 37 points, then the Iranian Azad University team came third with 28 points, Middlesex University Dubai (26 points), and the University of Sharjah (23 points), out of 48 universities participating in the tournament.

Salem Hassan, coach of the American University of Sharjah’s physical strength team, dedicated the achievement to the university’s family, stressing that the victory came in support of the team’s recent victory in the UAE Universities Championship, and that he looks forward to the team’s future participation in the World Championship.

In turn, the director of the Asian Championship for Universities, Salah Al-Amiri, described the technical levels presented by the players as having appeared in a distinct and strong way and reflecting the development witnessed by the game at the level of the university community of the continent of Asia, explaining that the great support given by the University of Sharjah strengthened the efforts made by the organizing committee, and that the readiness The early start of the tournament contributed to achieving the highest levels of success.

Middlesex University player Dubai Folat Imran won the title of Champion of Champions for men, outperforming the players who achieved the first positions, and in the most prominent results of the third day, the player Folat won first place, with a weight of under 105 kilograms, while the player of the Iraqi University of Babylon, Mustafa Al Tarfi, won first place for the weight under 120 kilograms, and Iranian Azad University player Mohammad Gholizadeh came first in the open weight.