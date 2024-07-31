The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has made it into the prestigious top 500 universities in the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2025, ranking 485th.

As a result, AURAK was ranked sixth among universities in the UAE. This achievement reflects AURAK’s unwavering commitment to excellence in higher education.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings, including the world’s best universities. These rankings are highly regarded worldwide, and provide a comparative analysis of institutions’ performance in terms of academic and employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, research citations per faculty member, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

In 2023, AURAK was awarded a 5-star rating and above in the QS Stars Rating, becoming the first university in the UAE to receive this honor, placing it among the world’s elite universities. This rating confirms the university’s outstanding performance across a range of key criteria, including teaching, employment, academic development, facilities, and innovation.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, expressed his excitement about the university’s rise in the rankings, saying: “The remarkable recognition AURAK has achieved in the QS World University Rankings is not just a local achievement, but a significant contribution to the global academic landscape. Our debut reflects the university’s growing influence and excellence in a competitive academic environment with rapidly evolving educational standards in a region that is thriving in educational development. This ranking affirms AURAK’s regional leadership and global influence in academia, making us a beacon of academic excellence around the world.”



Commenting on AURAK’s performance, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, CEO of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, said: “AURAK’s impressive debut in the QS World University Rankings is a clear indication of its dedication to academic excellence and its strong educational framework.

“This not only reflects the remarkable achievement, hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students, but also the institution’s strategic vision and commitment to fostering an environment that fosters continuous improvement and innovation. AURAK has set a commendable standard for others to follow, and I am confident that it will continue to make great strides in higher education.”

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, a leading institution of higher education, offers internationally accredited degrees recognized by CAA in the UAE, SACSCOC in the USA, and QAA in the UK.

AURAK has also received prestigious accreditations from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), confirming the global relevance of its academic programs and their alignment with industry.

