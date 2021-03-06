American mixed style fighter (MMA) Aljamain Sterling is about to defeat Russian Peter Yan in a duel at the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament ahead of schedule. Reported by TMZ.

Sterling, 31, has announced that he will take the UFC bantamweight belt from Ian. He promised that he would finish the fight in two rounds.

“He’s a real contender. Steep. He defeated tough fighters, he must be respected. But now it’s my time, ”Sterling said.

The broadcast of the main card of UFC 259 will begin at 6 a.m. on March 7 (Moscow time). In addition to Yan, Askar Askarov and Islam Makhachev will also perform at the tournament.

Ian won the UFC belt by defeating former title holder Jose Alda. The domestic fighter wins seven fights in a row. He has never been inferior within the UFC.