Flightradar spotted a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk drone 100 km from Sochi

A U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle has been spotted over the Black Sea amid a recent attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF). On Friday, August 18, Lente.ru became aware of this from the data of the air travel tracking portal. Flightradar.

According to him, the RQ-4B Global Hawk drone with the call sign FORTE10 took off from the NATO naval air base Sigonella on the Italian island of Sicily and was spotted in the region of the Russian southern territories around 9:00 Moscow time.

The drone circles along the coast of Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory: in particular, it approached a distance of about 180 kilometers in a straight line from Sevastopol and 100 kilometers from Sochi. The device has been collecting intelligence data for nine hours already, moving along a given trajectory back and forth at an altitude of 15-16 kilometers at an average speed of 980 kilometers per hour.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with a sea unmanned boat. The incident occurred 237 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol. The attack attempt, according to the agency, was unsuccessful – the patrol ship “Inquisitive” and the patrol ship “Vasily Bykov” destroyed the marine drone with fire from onboard weapons.

Departures of planes and drones of NATO countries spying on Russia have become more frequent. These aircraft have previously appeared near the conflict zone in Ukraine, as well as in the region of the Kaliningrad region and northern Russian territories.

On July 2, a similar American apparatus was also recorded in the neutral waters of the Black Sea. The drone circled along the Crimea and flew up to a distance of about 120 kilometers in a straight line to Sevastopol.