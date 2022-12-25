Leading Carlson called the year of accusations against Russia in blowing up the Nord Streams a lie

Fox News host Tucker Carlson named the biggest lie of 2022 about Russia. In his opinion, these are accusations against Moscow of blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 export gas pipelines. The recording of the program is published on YouTube-Carlson channel.

“Let’s start with perhaps the most stupid lie ever told: Vladimir Putin blew up his gas pipelines leading to Europe. By doing so, Putin has hurt his own economy and weakened his strategic position in the midst of an armed conflict. He’s behind it anyway!” Carlson sneered, noting that “there were a lot of the most beloved examples of lies” this year.

He noted that the American media accused Russia of blowing up pipelines “with a completely serious face,” as well as ex-CIA director John Brennan. At the same time, Carlson said that the Nord Stream bombings are “tricks of the Biden administration,” under which “they signed up.”

At the end of September, it became known about large-scale destruction on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, and later it turned out that explosions were recorded in the area of ​​leaks. In October, the Russian Gazprom clarified that the damaged gas pipelines were filled with sea water for a long distance.