Fox News published a cartoon of Biden, making fun of his age

The American television channel Fox News ridiculed the age of the country’s President Joe Biden with the help of a cartoon. She published on the publication’s website.

The image shows the politician standing in his office and looking out the window. “I may be 81 years old, but I am fully capable of doing my job,” he says. The employee behind him answers him: “I’m here, Mr. President.”

Biden previously responded to criticism of his age, emphasizing that he is becoming wiser with age. According to the president, he has performed his duties “longer than anyone” and intends to continue to do so.