Former US President Donald Trump will announce that he is not considering creating a new party in the country. His political plans were revealed by the American television channel Fox News.

“We are not creating new parties and will not share our power and strength. Instead, we will be united as never before, ”the TV channel quoted an excerpt from Trump’s prepared speech.

Trump is due to speak at the Political Conservatives Conference (CPAC). This speech will be the first after the expiration of his presidential term. He is expected to call on Republicans to unity, as well as criticize the actions of the current President Joe Biden, including in the field of migration.

Earlier, US Republican Senator Mitt Romney assessed the chances of Trump’s nomination for president in 2024. According to him, if Trump makes such a decision, the Republican Party will support his candidacy. Romney indicated that he himself will not vote for Trump, as he did not vote last time.