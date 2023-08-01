American Truck Simulator has almost reached its latest destination, with developer SCS Software confirming the game’s Oklahoma expansion will arrive tomorrow, 1st August.

Since launching back in 2016, American Truck Simulator’s digital reimagining of the US – with its thousands of road and endless sweeping vistas – has been steadily expanded and refined through a mixture of free and paid updates. Oklahoma is the game’s 13th explorable state, joining California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Texas.

SCS says “wonderful state parks, several natural marvels, and historical places full of mysteries and legends” await those that pick up American Truck Simulator’s Oklahoma expansion, and its arrival will be accompanied by a new World of Trucks community event Tasking players with a massing a total of 111m miles traveled while delivering cargoes – during jobs of at least 100 miles – to or from any of the ten cities including in the expansion.

Players who successfully deliver cargo to or from all Oklahoma’s cities before the event ends on 1st October will get the Wild Stampede truck paint job, and all participants will receive the hanging Black Swallowtail ornament if the community goal is reached by the same deadline.

Oklahoma’s arrival follows the full release of American Truck Simulator’s free 1.48 update last week, which aimed to improve the game’s Texas DLC map by introducing new landmarks, depots, and the equivalent of over 500 miles of road. Additionally, it brings two new routes for American Truck Simulator’s Special Transport DLC, a rework for vehicle transport trailers, plus a wealth of new quality of life improvements.



Players who complete their personal goal in SCS’ latest World of Trucks community event get the Wild Stampede paint job. | Image credit: SCS Software

American Truck Simulator’s Oklahoma DLC will likely cost £9.99 when it launches on Steam tomorrow, 1st August. SCS has already confirmed the game will be trundle onward to Kansas for its next paid expansion.