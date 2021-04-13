D.According to government sources, American President Joe Biden wants to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11th – the 20th anniversary of the attacks in New York and Washington. A senior US official said Tuesday that the withdrawal should begin before May 1 and be completed by September 11 at the latest.

The attacks of September 11, 2001, for which the terrorist network Al-Qaeda was blamed, triggered the invasion of the United States-led troops in Afghanistan. The international military operation led to the overthrow of the Taliban regime, which had refused to extradite Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Biden is under pressure to quickly decide on a timetable for a withdrawal of American soldiers, because the deployment of other international troops in Afghanistan depends on it.

Under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, Washington had agreed with the Taliban to withdraw by May 1. In return, the Taliban entered into direct peace talks with the government in Kabul, which have been ongoing in the Gulf emirate of Qatar since September. So far, however, these have hardly brought any significant progress.