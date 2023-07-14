“All the influencers and TikTokers who, in the last two months, have made the Amalfi Coast appear among the ‘recommended for me’ deserve to spend time in jail”. Thus begins a video published on TikTok by Lexi Jordan, an American tourist, in which the woman tells her experience, not exactly positive, on the Amalfi Coast. She captioned the video, “Don’t get me wrong, I love it, but being here is literally manual labor, not vacation.”

According to the American woman, in fact, the influencers would only show the positive aspects, the breathtaking views and enchanting villages of the strip of coast in the province of Salerno. But the reality, according to Lexi Jordan, is that it is impossible to reach the Amalfi Coast. “You have to take a flight to Naples, then a train to Sorrento and then, with all your suitcases, under the sun, a ferry to get here” says the American tourist in the video. And then, she says again, to reach the most panoramic point, with all the suitcases, you have to climb 160 steps.

“There are no roads and cars – continues Lexi Jordan – here you just have to walk. And then – he concludes – the current went out because the Amalfi Coast does not have the infrastructure to cope with this tourism”.

Lexi Jordan’s video, published two days ago, has collected almost 500,000 views and many, many comments. While some agree with her, many of her, especially jokingly, criticize her. The tenor of the comments is more or less always the same; in fact, many ask themselves: “But don’t people research the place they are going to before travelling?”.

#American #tourist #Amalfi #Coast #holiday #work #controversy #viral