Navy Commander Evmenov announced a threat to national security due to US Tomahawk missiles

American Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles pose a threat to Russia's military security. The Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, spoke about this.

He said that one of the factors influencing the formation of threats to Russia’s security is the constant patrolling at sea by ships carrying Tomahawk missiles. These missiles, the admiral pointed out, are capable of delivering a massive strike on targets across most of Russia.

Among other factors, the commander-in-chief of the Navy named the presence of powerful groups of naval forces of foreign states in the Atlantic, Pacific oceans, and the Mediterranean Sea, plans of foreign states to infringe on the interests of the Russian Federation in the Arctic by revising the status of the Northern Sea Route and the possible passage of warships. In addition, threats are posed by the active deployment of the naval missile defense component in the forward zones of naval groups and the exploration of the Arctic basin by nuclear submarines of the US and British Navy, as well as the creation and modernization of military infrastructure facilities in the foreign Arctic, Evmenov concluded.

Existing threats to national security require a modern Navy capable of fending off these threats, and together with other branches and branches of the Armed Forces, ensure strategic nuclear and non-nuclear deterrence from aggression and protection of the national interests of the Russian Federation in the World Ocean Nikolay EvmenovCommander-in-Chief of the Navy Admiral

The US Navy intends to equip submarines with Tomahawk anti-ship missiles in 2024

According to Bloomberg, the new weapon is designed to counter China. Tomahawk cruise missiles of the Maritime Strike version will be deployed on submarines after October 1, 2024. The head of the missile development program, Captain John Hersey, noted that the new versions of the ammunition will receive an improved guidance system that allows them to hit moving targets at sea. Meanwhile, former submariner and head of the Navy's Asia-Pacific advisory group, Brent Sadler, admitted that the missile's range would be 1,600 kilometers.

The missiles will arm the Los Angeles and Virginia class submarines, which can carry Tomahawk missiles to attack ground targets.

Russian “Calibers” were called the answer to “Tomahawks”

As military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (ADF) Yuri Knutov said, Russian-made Kalibr cruise missiles are a response to the American Tomahawks. He clarified that the missile is highly accurate, and its guidance is carried out by a special homing head, and the GLONASS system is also used. The peculiarity of the missile is that when hitting a target at a distance, it makes a “slide” and attacks the target at a speed of about Mach 3, which makes it impossible to defeat it, the specialist added.

In turn, The National Interest columnist Chris Osborne also compared the Russian Kalibr long-range cruise missile with the Tomahawk. “The Russians have provided few details, but it is reasonable to assume that Kalibr will remain a threat to NATO for years to come,” he wrote.

The main carriers of Tomahawk cruise missiles are Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers of the US Navy. The US Navy has over ten Ticonderoga-class cruisers and about 70 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Putin announced the strengthening of Russia's naval power

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country would qualitatively strengthen its naval power in all strategic directions and implement all plans for the construction of ships.

He also clarified that the Navy was to be replenished with three dozen ships in 2023.