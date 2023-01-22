United States.- The american tiktoker Mikayla Nogueira, made Mexicans proud, by using Zote soap in your makeup routinesince it is a product that for more than 50 years has been popular when it comes to washing clothes either by hand or in the washing machine.

The viral video was shared by the girl identified as @mikaylanogueira on her account on the Asian digital platform, where she revealed that in her makeup routine, she uses Zote soap, in a pink presentation, which has an affordable price, but also Although the cleanser is famous for its cost, it has benefits for hair, removing blemishes, and the face.

However, the young content creator from the United States showed that she uses the product on a daily basis, sinceIn addition to being economical, it works for you, to clean the brushes.

So, the girl doing replicas and checking makeup hacksMikayla Noguera, demonstrated that Zote soap fulfills the three functions of the product created by the ‘La Corona’ Soap Factory: it is cheap, beautiful and good. Because her brushes were shiny, by which, she was surprised.

The soap that is exported to countries like Canada, South Korea, China, the United States, Ghana, Argentina, Jamaica, among other countries, the influencer showed that it is also useful when it comes to makeup routine.

Let’s remember that the former United States ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, made it clear that Zote soap is his favorite for soap made with animal fats and vegetable oils, for which the diplomat classified it as a “great contribution.”