Police arrested a 36-year-old California resident who lived for three months at a Chicago airport for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

According to the TV channel NBC5Chicago, On October 19, an unemployed Los Angeles suburbanite arrived in Chicago and stayed in the security zone of O’Hare International Airport.

A man was detained while checking documents, as he showed law enforcement officers a token previously lost by one of the airport employees. The offender is accused of illegal entry into a prohibited area and petty theft.

During his stay at the airport, the detainee ate what other passengers offered him. Why the man decided to wait out the pandemic at the Chicago airport has not been established.

Earlier, at the Frankfurt am Main airport, a special operation took place to detain a man who threatened law enforcement officers. He was reportedly stopped by patrolmen for not wearing a protective mask. The man behaved aggressively, began to shout: “I will kill you, Allahu Akbar.” Debosir turned out to be a 38-year-old citizen of Slovenia, in whose luggage nothing dangerous was found.