The technical director of the American television channel CNN, Charlie Chester, was convicted of using the publication to promote Joseph Biden’s campaign to the detriment of Donald Trump, who was then in the presidency. A video with Chester’s words appeared on Youtube-channel of the Veritas project.

Chester also admitted that the broadcaster has a pre-mapped program regarding future climate change and the spread of COVID-19.

In the published footage, Chester says that the channel showed Trump to the sick: he told a story that his hand did not obey. At the same time, according to the technical director, the journalists themselves did not fully know what they were talking about.

At the same time, the network tried to show Biden healthy, showing him while jogging. If the past goal of CNN was Trump’s departure from the presidency, then this time the channel will focus on the favorite problem of the current head of state – climate change, Chester said.

Biden is scheduled to host a world climate summit. It will be held on April 22-23 online. The event will be attended by 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.