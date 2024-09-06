Maryland schoolboy opens fire, wounds one teen

A 16-year-old teenager opened fire at a school in the city of Joppatown in the US state of Maryland, reports RIA Novosti citing a statement from local police.

According to law enforcement, the students fought in the men’s restroom of the school, as a result of which one of them shot at his opponent and fled the scene. The 15-year-old victim was hospitalized, he is in serious condition. The suspect in the shooting was detained.

An unknown person opened fire at a Christian school in Tennessee, USA. The police managed to neutralize the attacker.