The globally operating American tech company Amazon will finance the world’s first commercial-scale seaweed farm in the North Sea. The North Sea Farm 1 project is being built in a wind farm at sea off the coast of The Hague. The Americans are paying 1.5 million euros for research into the possibilities of large-scale seaweed cultivation.
