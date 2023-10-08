The battle group is accompanied by approximately 5,000 sailors, gunships, cruisers and destroyers.

The aircraft carrier, based in Norfolk, Virginia, was already present in the Mediterranean, and last week it conducted naval exercises with Italy in the Ionian Sea.

It is the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the United States and this is its first full deployment.

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Lloyd Austin directed several steps to strengthen the position of the Ministry of Defense in the region to enhance regional deterrence efforts.

He added: “We have taken steps to strengthen the US Air Force’s F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.”

He continued: “The United States government will quickly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including ammunition, and the first batch of security assistance will begin moving today and will arrive in the coming days.”

He added: “The strengthening of our joint force posture, in addition to the material support we will quickly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ strong support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people.”

The American newspaper Politico reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering sending weapons to Israel, in light of the recent security tensions.

The newspaper continued: “According to an American official and a second person familiar with the talks, the Biden administration is working to meet Israel’s request to urgently transfer weapons to Tel Aviv,” a day after Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented wave of attacks on southern Israel.

American media also reported that the US army is planning to move naval ships and military aircraft near Israel to show support, according to US officials familiar with the planning.

Biden said on Saturday that the United States is ready to provide “all appropriate means of support” after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, warning “any other party hostile to Israel” against seizing the opportunity.