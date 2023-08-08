US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said today, Tuesday, that his country supports regional efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the “extremely troubling” situation in Niger, where the military junta there ignored demands to give up power and began announcing the formation of a new government.

It is scheduled that the heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States will meet in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, the day after tomorrow, Thursday, to discuss the crisis in Niger, as the army took control of the country and took President Mohamed Bazoum hostage on July 26.

Yesterday, Monday, Victoria Nuland, Acting US Deputy Secretary of State, traveled to the Nigerien capital, Niamey, to hold what she described as “difficult conversations” with junta officials, regarding Bazoum’s return.