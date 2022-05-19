A couple from the US state of Utah tied the knot in a very special way. Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr Mishelle, who work as stuntmen and women in the film industry, set themselves on fire during their wedding party. A TikTok video of the stunt has already been viewed millions of times.

In the video, the bride can be seen brandishing a flaming bouquet of flowers before the fire quickly spreads across the couple’s backs as they walk across an open field. Later, the two can be seen kneeling on the ground so that two men with fire extinguishers can extinguish the flames.

To perform the stunt, the back of Ambyr's wedding dress and her bouquet were set on fire, as was the back of Gabriel's suit. The couple also had flame retardants on clothing and skin and had asked the fire service to keep an eye out if something went wrong, just to be safe.

Wig

Many viewers compare it to a scene in the movie The hunger games in which the characters Katniss and Peeta are set on fire. Several comments expressed concern about Ambyr’s hair, which appeared to be partially on fire in the TikTok, but she let it be known. Insider know that she was wearing a hood and a wig to protect her real hair.

The party’s DJ filmed Ammyr and Gabriel holding hands and performing their stunt on fire. The couple had no idea that he would post the video on TikTok and their stunt would eventually go viral. The video has since been viewed 16 million times. The couple later posted a slo-mo video of the stunt on Instagram.

