Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

In a year in which records related to rising temperatures were broken in various parts of the United States, like in many countries of the world, the results of a recent study were revealed, showing that these large increases resulting from the accelerating consequences of climate change cause health risks that threaten certain segments of the world. American society.

According to the study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, the sharp increase in weather temperature is linked to the increasing rates of pregnant women and mothers who have just given birth in the United States suffering from diseases usually related to the period of pregnancy and childbirth, after the number of people suffering from these health problems reached , to 60 thousand women annually.

The study, which was conducted between 2008 and 2018 and included more than 400,000 pregnant women, showed that extreme heat was among the factors causing unwanted health crises for this segment of women and newborns.

These crises include health problems experienced during pregnancy, or the occurrence of premature birth in a way that may pose a threat to the pregnant woman’s life, in addition to the possibility of mothers and newborns being exposed to negative health consequences, in the short or long term.

The results of the study indicate that the risk of suffering from such health problems increased by 27% when pregnant women or new mothers were exposed to high or extreme levels of heat, especially for those who were exposed to such hot conditions throughout pregnancy, or During his last three months.

The authors of the study did not neglect to emphasize that the chances of exposure to extremely hot weather have increased in the past few decades, due to climate change and its consequences in the entire world, pointing out that the importance of revealing the role of the climate crisis in exposing these women to the risk of contracting diseases is useful in determining the nature of the measures. Which can be taken to reduce the risks they face on the one hand, and constitute an indicator of the “hidden harms” of climate change on the other hand.

The researchers also pointed out that the study also revealed that there is a link between women suffering from health problems during the months of pregnancy or immediately after birth, and the timing of the pregnancy itself, and whether it began at a time when there was warm weather or not.

According to a report published by the Recon News website, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has previously warned of the effects that climate change will have on fetuses and pregnant women in the country. This agency linked the exposure of these women and their fetuses or newborns to extreme heat to low birth weights of infants, the death of some of them, or the occurrence of premature birth.

American climate experts have revealed that the levels of high and extreme temperatures witnessed by their country in the past decade have doubled, pointing to an increase in the number of heat waves associated with a significant increase in humidity, which increases their risks to health.