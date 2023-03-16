After 5 years, the legal case relating to the American students raped by two carabinieri has ended. Marco Camuffo had been sentenced to 4 years and 4 months, but the agent had resorted to the abbreviated procedure. Yesterday, my colleague Pietro Costa was also sentenced to 4 years by the Supreme Court. He brings it back Republic.

The case caused much discussion, due to the fact that two members of the police force committed the violence on two very young girls. According to the reconstruction, Camuffo and Costa arrived at the Flo disco for a fight. Seeing the two girls alone, they offered to drive them home. The two were drunk and once they arrived at their destination, the agents abused them.

The first and second degree sentences had already condemned Camuffo and Costa for what happened. Yesterday, the Cassation also confirmed the verdict.

#American #students #raped #Rome #carabinieri #sentenced #Cassation