VIDEOCatherine Serou (34) got into the car of an unknown person at a bus stop in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, 400 km east of Moscow, last Tuesday. The American student did not know that the man who gave her a lift had a solid criminal record. She sent another disturbing text message to her mother in the US. On Saturday, police found her lifeless body in a wooded area.











Catherine Serou had served in the US military and had been on a mission to Afghanistan. In 2019 she left for Russia to study law in Nizhny Novgorod. To finance this dream, Serou had sold her California apartment. She was fascinated by Russia as a teenager and loved living with her host family, her mother Beccy told US media.

Last Tuesday, Beccy of Vicksburg, Mississippi, received a disturbing text message from her daughter: “In the car with a stranger. I hope I don’t get kidnapped.”

But that’s exactly what happened: Since then, there has been no sign of life from the American student. Until her body was found last weekend in a wooded area. The young woman had been stabbed to death.

Clinic

The mother suspects her daughter was in a hurry and didn’t want to wait for a taxi or Uber vehicle. She had to go to the clinic. So she got into a stranger’s car. What the student couldn’t know: The driver and alleged perpetrator, Alexander Popov, had long been known to the police for violent acts. He has been jailed several times in the past for robbery and rape. “I think when she saw that person didn’t drive to the clinic, but instead drove into a forest, she panicked,” Beccy said.

Her sister, Marie Claire, said it is unclear whether the text was sent by Catherine or someone else. “It’s hard to say if she wrote it herself or if someone in the car wrote it, but I know she was terrified in that car,” said Marie Claire.

The alleged perpetrator Alexander Popov © AP



When questioned, Popov did not deny the crime, saying he raped, beat and stabbed the 34-year-old American woman “after an argument,” according to Russian media. The Russian faces a life sentence.

spy

At Lobachevsky University, the shock after the death of the foreign student is very great. At the same time, there are rumors that Serou was an American spy and was therefore murdered.

When asked about this, a police representative said: “What is there to spy on in Nizhny Novgorod? She had lived here for a long time, hiding from no one. These are gossip and rumors that come up all the more when it comes to being a US citizen. We’re dealing with a tragedy here, and it’s just too crazy for words to come up with conspiracy theories.”

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.