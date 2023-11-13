US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that US forces carried out new strikes, which he described as “precise”, on facilities in eastern Syria used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and groups linked to Iran.

Austin explained, according to a statement by the US Department of Defense, that “the strikes targeted a training facility and a hideout near the cities of Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen in eastern Syria,” noting that the strikes “come in response to the ongoing attacks against American personnel in Iraq and Syria.”

Biden’s priority

Austin stressed that “President Biden has no higher priority than the safety of American individuals, and he directed action today to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its people, and its interests.”

While the commander of the US Central Command, General Michael Corella, said that the air strikes came “in response to the ongoing provocations by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and groups associated with it in Iraq and Syria.”

dead and wounded

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that 8 pro-Iranian elements were killed in “American strikes in Syria, including at least Iraqis and one Syrian.”

The Observatory added that the death toll after the US air strikes “is likely to rise as there are wounded, some of whom are in serious condition.”

The Observatory also revealed in a statement that “the Koniko gas field base of the International Coalition forces in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor was subjected to missile strikes from Iranian-backed militias after midnight on Sunday – Monday. The base was bombed with about 15 missiles in the heaviest bombardment from inside the territory.” “Syrian.”

The statement added: “A militia drone also attacked the coalition’s Al-Omar oil field base in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor after midnight as well, while explosions sounded in the area of ​​the coalition forces’ Al-Shaddadi base in the Hasakah countryside.”

Change the rules of engagement

Experts believe that these American strikes are a sign of changing the rules of the game, and that Washington will respond forcefully in light of the continued targeting of its forces in Iraq and Syria, which may lead to a slide towards a widespread confrontation, and may also deter attacks by factions loyal to Tehran.

Action and reaction scenarios

An analyst and fellow at the American Stimson Research Institute, Amer Al-Sabaila, said in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia” website:

It is true that this is not the first time that Washington has responded to the increasing factional attacks on its forces since the middle of last month, but it can be said that a new phase of response and escalation began with today’s strikes, which it seemed clear from the American announcement that they will expand as the targeting of American forces and bases continues. By Iranian agents from Yemen to Iraq and Syria.

Therefore, the United States is on alert, and it will work to intensify its strikes, which increases the possibility of its military involvement in the crisis further, and the expansion of the conflict on the one hand, but it may also deter attacks on its bases.

In turn, writer and political analyst Jamal Ares says, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: