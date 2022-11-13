In 2006, American speed skater Shani Davis pasted a picture of his Dutch competitor Erben Wennemars on the door of his refrigerator – the competitor he was chasing. There is a good chance that after the first World Cup weekend of this season, an American will decorate the refrigerator of his foreign opponents. Jordan Stolz, 18, crushed everything and everyone in the middle distances in Stavanger, Norway. Is he the successor to his legendary compatriots Davis or even Eric Heiden?

It was no surprise that Stolz won the 1,000 meters on Sunday – in 1.08.73 he was the only one under 1.09, more than half a second ahead of number two, Canadian Laurent Dubreuil. On Friday, the American from West Bend, Wisconsin had already given a masterclass in the 1,500 meters. Although most times in the Sørmarka Arena were disappointing, Stolz almost carelessly improved the track record to 1.44.89. Almost two seconds ahead of Canadian Connor Howe – no one has ever won a 1,500m World Cup with a bigger lead. And in between his first two World Cup victories, he drove a fast 500 meters (35.02) in the B group on Saturday and a solid training race on the five kilometers, with an acceleration in the eighth lap.

It was not only his signed victories that made a big impression. Especially the way in which Stolz combines short and long distances is special. Only two skaters ever took the world title sprint and all-round among the men: Heiden and Davis. Stolz, who regularly trains in Milwaukee with Davis as a supervisor, has also opted for the heavy combination of both disciplines. In February he wants to shine at the World Junior Championships in Inzell. After that, he focuses on the World Championship distances, in Heerenveen at the beginning of March. “I prefer to drive all distances there,” he said on Friday after the 1,500 meters at the NOS. “Maybe just not the ten kilometers.”

Big step forward

His reputation had already preceded Stolz before he came to Europe last week. At the American selection competitions in Salt Lake City in October, in addition to the 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meters, he also won the mass start twice (over 16 laps) and improved his personal best in the five kilometers. His winning 1.06.47 in the 1,000 meters was a junior world record and the sixth time ever set. A big step forward, after making his international debut last year with a 13th (500 meters) and 14th (1,000 meters) place at the Olympic Winter Games in Tokyo and a fourth place in the World Sprint Championship. “I haven’t really done anything different than in the past two years. I ate well, did some weight lifting and just got stronger.”

The Dutch skaters did not come into play against Stolz in Stavanger. “If someone is faster, you have to respect that,” said Olympic champion Thomas Krol, who lost a direct duel in the 1,000 and only finished sixteenth in the 1,500. Stolz is up in the new Olympic cycle to 2026 pole position. And is already confidently looking forward to next weekend’s World Cup in Heerenveen. “Then I’ll be a bit more rested.”