More US states are joining Ohio in offering financial incentives to encourage citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in an effort to boost a slow vaccination campaign.

And Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a week ago that five adults who receive the vaccine will win a million dollars each, in a lottery launched by the state under the slogan “vaccinate a million” people.

And the state of Maryland (eastern), in turn, revealed Thursday a lottery program that provides two million dollars to people who receive doses of the vaccine.

“The goal is to convince people who are hesitant, or who haven’t even thought about it,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

About 67 percent of Maryland residents over the age of 18 have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, according to official figures.

Starting Tuesday, the Maryland Lottery randomly selects a person per day from a list of vaccinated people, and will win a prize of $ 40,000.

40 raffle draws will take place within 40 days to choose the $ 40,000 winner, while a final draw will take place on July 4 on American Independence Day, for a $ 400,000 prize.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a program that would offer instant lottery tickets to people 18 years of age and over who receive the vaccine.

“We know that vaccinations are necessary to completely eradicate Covid,” said Cuomo. “This new program will offer greater incentives for New Yorkers to receive the vaccine, by providing an instant lottery ticket with a profit of $ 5 million,” he added.

And nearly 63 percent of New Yorkers received at least a first dose of the Covid vaccine. President Joe Biden announced a goal to vaccinate at least 70 percent of Americans by July 4.

But the pace of vaccination has slowed after a quick start, and local, federal and state authorities are looking for ways to increase the number of vaccinators and sometimes join their efforts with restaurants and other businesses.

Among the incentives are the provision of free beer and donuts, free passes to attend baseball matches, and savings bonds to vaccine recipients.